Norsepower Completes Installation of Rotor Sail on Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The installation of the rotor sail was completed in December 2024. Image Credit: Norsepower

Finnish wind propulsion firm Norsepower has completed the installation of a rotor sail on the bulk carrier Yodohime.

The installation of rotor sail was carried out at a dockyard in December 2024, and the vessel equipped with rotor sails completed its first voyage this month, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Rotor sails, also known as Flettner rotors, are cylindrical spinning columns mounted on ships to harness wind energy.

They help to reduce the vessel's bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

Norsepower says its rotor sails can reduce bunker fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 6-10%.

"The Magnus effect generated when wind meets the rotating cylindrical sail produces a powerful thrust which, in combination with the voyage optimization system, is expected to reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by approximately 6-10%,"