EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Fuel Data Manager in Hamburg
Wednesday May 21, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in data analytics, business intelligence or digital transformation. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd
Container line Hapag-Lloyd's global fuel purchasing team is seeking to hire a data analytics and digital transformation manager in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in data analytics, business intelligence or digital transformation, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Design, implement, and maintain data analytics solutions to support strategic fuel purchasing decisions, with a focus on optimization and performance management
- Drive the ongoing development and optimization of the in-house fuel planning and procurement tool, ensuring it meets evolving business and user requirements
- Develop and enhance automated reporting and visualization tools that provide transparency into fuel consumption, procurement efficiency, and supplier performance
- Collaborate closely with procurement, operations, and digitalization teams to translate business needs into technical solutions and actionable insights
- Perform data mining, modelling, and statistical analysis to identify trends, risks, and opportunities in global fuel sourcing and usage
- Ensure data quality and integrity across various sources and reporting systems, proactively resolving inconsistencies and implementing best practices
- Evaluate and apply advanced analytical methods to explore innovative approaches in fuel purchasing and planning
- Operate with a high degree of autonomy and accountability, managing complex tasks and delivering high-quality outputs without direct supervision
For more information, click here.