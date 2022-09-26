Peninsula Launches Physical Supply Operation in Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's new UAE commercial office in Dubai will aim to further strengthen and develop key relationships in the region. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has launched a new physical supply operation in Fujairah, managed from a new Dubai office.

The firm will use its new 8,000 DWT tanker the Hercules Star for bunker operations at Fujairah, and will add a second vessel in the coming weeks, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The company's new commercial office in Dubai will aim to further strengthen and develop key relationships in the region.

"Firstly I would like to thank the Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy, the Fujairah Free Zone Authority and the Fujairah Port Authority for their trust in Peninsula," John Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula, said in the statement.

"It has been a pleasure to work alongside such professional and forward thinking organisations, who share similar values and a common vision of Fujairah as an increasingly important global commodities hub.

"Shipping customers already view the port as a safe and reliable bunkering location and Peninsula will work hard to further enhance this excellent reputation.

"We also look forward to partnering with the authorities in developing the region's alternative fuels roadmap."

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering hub after Singapore and Rotterdam, with about 8.2 million mt in marine fuel sales last year.