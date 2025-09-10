Malik Energy Launches Co-Processed DMA Supply in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The product offers up to 80% reduction in GHG emissions and has a higher calorific value than FAME. Image Credit: Malik Energy

Marine fuel supplier Malik Energy has started offering co-processed DMA marine fuel across all Danish ports, after receiving its first supply of the product from Swedish refiner Preem AB.

The drop-in fuel with renewable content offers up to 16% higher calorific value than fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Co-processed fuels differ from conventional biofuels in the way they are made.

Co-processing integrates renewable feedstocks such as used cooking oil or HVO with fossil fuels in existing refinery processes, producing fully compatible low-emission fuels. By contrast, biofuels are derived from organic matter and are often produced in dedicated biorefineries.

“This new product enables DMA consumers to seamlessly meet FuelEU Maritime requirements, achieving a minimum 80% reduction in emissions and supporting a lower-carbon future in the bunker industry,” Malik Energy said.

“We are happy that our partnership with Preem has made it possible for us to offer this new product, allowing our customers access to an even more tailor-made renewable content for FuelEU Maritime compliance.”