Engen Tenders to Boost VLSFO Supplies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cape Town, South Africa. File Image / Pixabay,

Prolonged plant shutdowns among South Africa's refinery base has seen an uptick in fuel oil imports.

According to price-reporting agency Argus Media, national refiner Engen has issued a 35,000 metric tonnes (mt) for very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) for loading from Singapore, Malaysia or the Mideast Gulf over 17-29 May.

Engen is not a producer 0.5% sulphur LSFO seeking supplies from the import market.

"Its latest tender comes as South African demand is rising because of prolonged shutdowns at Engen's 105,000 b/d Durban refinery and other domestic plants," the agency said citing market participants.

Engen's VLSFO tender closes today and the winner will be notified tomorrow, according to the report.