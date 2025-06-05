UAE to Develop E-Methanol Bunkering Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AD Ports Group and partners seek to develop the facility at Khalifa Port. Image Credit: AD Ports Group

The UAE is stepping up efforts to develop an e-methanol bunkering and export facility in the country.

AD Ports Group has teamed up with Masdar, Advario and the CMA CGM Group to explore establishing the facility at Khalifa Port and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), AD Ports Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project aims to build essential infrastructure to complete the e-methanol supply chain by connecting commercial production with key off-takers like CMA CGM. This collaboration supports the accelerated decarbonization of the global shipping industry.

AD Ports Group has been advancing projects to position Abu Dhabi as a global multi-fuel bunkering hub. Recently, it signed an agreement with Advario to develop and operate green liquid bulk storage projects in the UAE and internationally.

"The development of an e-methanol bunkering and export facility in Khalifa Port will not only support the growth of the shipping industry, but also contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions and the promotion of clean energy sources," Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO- Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, said.