BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Fuel Sales Executive in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday September 8, 2023

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine sales executive in London.

The company is looking for candidates with strong English and Norwegian, and preferably at least three years of experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Development of new customer accounts and/or further penetrating business with existing customers
  • Requirement management for existing customers
  • Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business
  • Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities
  • Visit existing and new customers
  • Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects
  • Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions
  • Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)

