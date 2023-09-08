EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Fuel Sales Executive in London
Friday September 8, 2023
The company is looking for candidates with strong English and Norwegian, and preferably at least three years of experience in shipping. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine sales executive in London.
The company is looking for candidates with strong English and Norwegian, and preferably at least three years of experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Development of new customer accounts and/or further penetrating business with existing customers
- Requirement management for existing customers
- Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business
- Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities
- Visit existing and new customers
- Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects
- Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions
- Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)
