BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Fuel Sales Executive in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine sales executive in London.

The company is looking for candidates with strong English and Norwegian, and preferably at least three years of experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Development of new customer accounts and/or further penetrating business with existing customers

Requirement management for existing customers

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business

Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities

Visit existing and new customers

Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects

Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions

Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)

For more information, click here.