Global Risk Management Gets new Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Moller: to the top. File image/Pixabay.

The current director for strategy and new business at Bunker Holding Group, Peder D. Møller, is to take up the position of managing director at the Danish bunkering company's price-risk arm, Global Risk Management (GRM).

Commenting on the appointment, BH group's cheif executive, Keld Demant, said: "We know that we are getting a leader with a strong track record who understands the full value chain of the shipping and oil industry.

And he added: "It was important for us to appoint someone who also lives the values of the Bunker Holding family and has the business acumen to take GRM to the next level".

Møller held several roles within business development and strategy at Danish brewing firm Carlsberg.