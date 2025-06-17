Zhoushan Speeds Up Clearance for International Ships After Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan has supplied about 2.74 million mt of bonded bunker fuel between January and May this year. File Image / Pixabay

China's major bunkering hub Zhoushan has introduced a streamlined customs clearance system for international vessels, aiming to cut port time and boost efficiency.

Launched on June 13, the system allows ships to initiate exit procedures immediately after bonded fuel formalities, without waiting for the bunkering process to complete, media outlet China Daily reported on Monday.

The move marks the first use of the 'large-small vessel' split supervision model under the China (Zhejiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone. The approach separates customs oversight of international ships from that of local fuel supply vessels.

Under the old system, international vessels had to wait for bunkering to finish before beginning departure procedures.

With the new model, port time is expected to be reduced by over two hours per ship.

Between January and May, suppliers in Zhoushan supplied 2.74 mt of bonded fuel oil.