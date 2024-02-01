Sonan Bunkers Hires Senior Trader in Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christensen had previously worked for World Fuel Services from November 2019 to May 2023. Image Credit: Sonan Bunkers

Marine fuel trading firm Sonan Bunkers has hired a senior bunker trader in Oslo.

Camilla Marie Christensen has joined the company as a senior bunker trader in Oslo as of this month, a Sonan Bunkers representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Christensen had previously worked for World Fuel Services from November 2019 to May 2023 as a sales executive in Oslo, and has been serving a period of garden leave since then.

"With a background in maritime and her last tenure at WFS Oslo, Camilla brings many years of experience and skills to our Sonan Bunkers AS Oslo team," the company representative said.

"We're excited to have Camilla on board and can't wait to see what she'll bring to Sonan Bunkers."

Sonan Bunkers has offices in London, Athens, Rotterdam, Oslo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and Dubai.

Contact details for Christensen are as follows:

Tel: +47 476 48 829

Email: Cchristensen@sonanbunkers.com