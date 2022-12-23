DFDS to Make Use of Shore Power Connection at Vlaardingen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DFDS vessels at Vlaardingen will start using the connection by the end of next year. Image Credit: DFDS

Ferry company DFDS is set to start using a shore power connection for vessels calling at its terminal in Vlaardingen next year.

A shore power connection is being constructed by Actemium at the DFDS Vlaardingen terminal, the ferry company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Rotterdam Shore Power, a joint venture between Eneco and the Port of Rotterdam, will supply the power.

DFDS vessels at Vlaardingen will start using the connection by the end of next year.

"The shore power project contributes to DFDS' commitment to achieve net-zero CO2-emissions by 2050," DFDS said in the statement.

"One way to achieve this green transition is to invest significantly in sustainable solutions, including the target of 45% CO2 reduction within DFDS' Ferry business."

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing emissions if the power comes from renewable sources. The connections can also be used to recharge batteries for those vessels equipped with those systems.