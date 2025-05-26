Delegates Gather for Istanbul Bunker Conference

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event is being held at the Çırağan Palace on May 26-27. Image Credit: Kempinski Hotels

Delegates have gathered for the Turkish Bunker Association's 9th Istanbul Bunker Conference.

The event is being held at Çırağan Palace on May 26-27, and includes speakers from organisations including IBIA, Moeve, Dan-Bunkering, Peninsula and XO Shipping.

The event started on Sunday evening with a welcome party at the Mandarin Bosphorus Hotel.

"We got great interest; about 350 people registered, and we could accept 285 of them for the conference and 310 people for the gala dinner on May 27 the Rhmi M Koç Museum," Mustafa Muhtaroğlu, chairman of the Turkish Bunker Association, told Ship & Bunker.

"The conference will be focusing on the Mediterranean ECA that started on May 1, and also alternative fuels and the EU-ETS."

