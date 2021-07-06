Berge Bulk Takes on Biofuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Berge Tsurugi took on a biofuel delivery from GoodFuels at Rotterdam on June 3. Image Credit: Berge Bulk / GoodFuels

A vessel owned by dry bulk shipping company Berge Bulk has taken on the firm's first stem of biofuel bunkers.

The company's bulker the Berge Tsurugi took on a biofuel delivery from GoodFuels at Rotterdam on June 3, the two firms said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Berge Bulk and GoodFuels plan to work together on further biofuel deliveries.

"Reducing our carbon emissions is a critical part of Berge Bulk's Blue Matters environmental strategy," Atul Trehan, head of operations at Berge Bulk, said in the statement.

"We are committed to developing commercially viable deep sea zero-emission vessels, powered by zero-emission fuels, in operation by 2030.

"Furthermore, we have made the ambitious commitment to become carbon neutral by 2025 at the latest, and we are one of the first bulk carriers to do so."