Russia Launches Nuclear Powered Vessel

Launch of Ural. Image Credit: Rosatom

With tightening emissions regulations leading shipowners to turn to increasingly diverse ways to power their vessel, Russian state owned nuclear power firm Rosatom has reminded that nuclear power is still very much an option for Marine - at least technically.

The firm announced at the weekend that it has launched a third nuclear-powered vessel, the 173 metre-long ice breaker Ural.

The vessel is fitted with two RITM-200 nuclear reactors on board, capable of generating up to 350MW combined.

She joins sister vessels the Arktik and the Sibir.

“The ‘Ural’ together with its sisters are central to our strategic project of opening the NSR to all-year activity. Our goal for 2024 is for more than 80 million metric tons of shipments to pass through the NSR,” said ROSATOM Director General, Alexey Likhachev.

“We also plan to add two more project 22220 ships to our nuclear icebreaker fleet by 2027. The contract for construction of these icebreakers is expected to be signed by the end of this August.”