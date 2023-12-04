BUNKER JOBS: IBIA Seeks Office Administrator in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA is based in London. Image Credit: IBIA

Bunker industry body IBIA is seeking to hire an office administrator in its London headquarters.

The organisation is looking for candidates with at least two to three years of experience in an administrative support role, and preferably some experience in the shipping or bunker industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

"The Office Administrator will be responsible for overseeing various administrative tasks to support the overall functioning of the office," IBIA said in the advertisement.

"This includes managing office supplies and suppliers, coordinating office events, handling communication, and providing general administrative support to staff members."

The advertisement lists the following functional areas of involvement for the role:

Office Administration

Support Membership

Finance Support

Event Support

For more information, click here.