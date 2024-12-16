BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Technical Advisor in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with four to eight years of experience in fuel testing, as well as two to four years in a supervisory or consultative role. Image Credit: VPS

Global fuel testing firm VPS is seeking to hire a technical advisor in the Netherlands.

The company is looking for candidates with four to eight years of experience in fuel testing, as well as two to four years in a supervisory or consultative role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The role focuses on 'providing technical operational and/or legal support and providing customer reports relating to quality of fuels, lubricant oils and other products', the company said in the advertisement.

The role reports to the firm's technical manager and senior technical advisor.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.