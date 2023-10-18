BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Bunker Analytics Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday October 18, 2023

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a bunker analytics manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in business administration or engineering and experience with business intelligence front-end tools, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop new reports based on changing needs of the department
  • Analyze generated data output and evaluate needed actions for the Global Fuel Purchasing Team
  • Represent department internally/externally by providing valuable reporting
  • Report all key figures and inconsistencies to department management
  • Oversee and manage all department internal BI projects
  • Develop new BI projects in cooperation with all stakeholders in the Global Fuel Purchasing Team where necessary
  • Automate relevant processes with the use of RPA

