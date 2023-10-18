EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Bunker Analytics Manager in Hamburg
Wednesday October 18, 2023
The role is based in the company's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd
Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a bunker analytics manager in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in business administration or engineering and experience with business intelligence front-end tools, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop new reports based on changing needs of the department
- Analyze generated data output and evaluate needed actions for the Global Fuel Purchasing Team
- Represent department internally/externally by providing valuable reporting
- Report all key figures and inconsistencies to department management
- Oversee and manage all department internal BI projects
- Develop new BI projects in cooperation with all stakeholders in the Global Fuel Purchasing Team where necessary
- Automate relevant processes with the use of RPA
