BUNKER JOBS: Hapag-Lloyd Seeks Bunker Analytics Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Container line Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to hire a bunker analytics manager in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in business administration or engineering and experience with business intelligence front-end tools, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop new reports based on changing needs of the department

Analyze generated data output and evaluate needed actions for the Global Fuel Purchasing Team

Represent department internally/externally by providing valuable reporting

Report all key figures and inconsistencies to department management

Oversee and manage all department internal BI projects

Develop new BI projects in cooperation with all stakeholders in the Global Fuel Purchasing Team where necessary

Automate relevant processes with the use of RPA

For more information, click here.