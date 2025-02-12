Turkish Bunker Association to Hold Istanbul Bunker Conference in May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 9th Istanbul Bunker Conference will be held at the Çırağan Palace on May 26-27. Image Credit: Kempinski Hotels

The Turkish Bunker Association is set to host the ninth iteration of its Istanbul Bunker Conference in May.

Registration has now opened for the 9th Istanbul Bunker Conference, a representative of the association told Ship & Bunker.

The event will be held at Çırağan Palace on May 26-27.

The event will have speakers from organisations including IBIA, Moeve, Dan-Bunkering, Peninsula and XO Shipping, addressing topics including the upcoming Mediterranean ECA and the ongoing shift to alternative fuels.

The Turkish Bunker Association, founded in 2002, recently appointed Mustafa Muhtaroğlu of Energy Petrol as its new chairman.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.