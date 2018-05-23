St. Petersburg: Bunkering Disruptions for 2 Months

Bunker operations in St. Petersburg will be disrupted for two months starting this Friday, officials have warned.

Quoting an advisory issued by the Harbour Master of the Port of St. Petersburg, Gard says from May 25, 2018 to July 25, 2018, security restrictions will be in place at the port that include the suspension in the carrying and handling of dangerous cargoes, including bunkering operations.

The restrictions are being put in place due to the country's hosting of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.