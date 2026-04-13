First Cleaned Vessels Depart Antwerp Following Bunker Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Antwerp-Bruges saw a total of 7.9 million mt of marine fuel and lubricant sales in 2025. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The first vessels affected by last week's bunker spill at Antwerp have now departed the port.

Work has been continuing throughout the weekend to clean up contaminated vessels and fully reopen the port after a bunker spill at Anwerp's Deurganck Dock on Thursday night temporarily shut down access to the Belgian hub.

The first cleaned vessels were allowed to depart from Antwerp on Saturday night and Sunday morning, and the first new container ships arrived at the port on Sunday, the port authority said in updates over the weekend.

"Their number will increase as clean-up operations progress," the organisation said.

"Remaining cleaning operations at the terminals, on vessels, at Galgenschoor and the Lillo jetty are ongoing."

Antwerp-Bruges saw a total of 7.9 million mt of marine fuel and lubricant sales in 2025.