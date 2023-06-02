World Fuel Oil & Green Marine Summit Returns to Barcelona Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Barcelona will be hosting the conference for a second year. File Image / Pixabay

Industry event the World Fuel Oil & Green Marine Summit is set to return to Barcelona for its 14th incarnation next month.

The event is set to take on an additional focus on alternative fuels this year in addition to its traditional content around the fuel oil cargo and bunker markets, Jesse Axelrod, managing partner of organisers Axelrod Energy Projects, told Ship & Bunker this week.

"This year's summit comes at a critical time for the fuel oil and marine fuel markets," Axelrod said.

"Amidst the complicated geopolitical landscape, global trade flows are being reshuffled and security of supply has returned to the fore, all of which creates challenges and opportunities across the value chain from refiners to shipowners, and everyone in between.

"At the same time, exciting things are happening in the transition to decarbonized shipping, which very likely will require a multi-fuel future.

"And while a regulatory framework for a carbon tax is needed to make green marine fuels competitive at scale, the capital seems to be there and the technology is gaining pace."

The event is being held at the W Barcelona hotel on July 6-7, followed by a tour around the city on July 8.

Speakers include Samir Fernandez of Cepsa, Cem Saral of Cockett Group and Christophe El Kati of the Oman Oil Marketing Company.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.