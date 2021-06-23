Port of Gothenburg Expands Shore Power Offering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shoreside power starting 2023. Image Credit: Gothenburg Port Authority

The Port of Gothenburg has announced it will expand its shore power infrastructure from 2023 to cover tankers calling at the Energy Port.

The move will reduce carbon emissions from vessels by 1,800 tonnes per year and follows interest in using shoreside power from several shipping companies, the port says.

“We are about to take the next crucial step by connecting tankers to shoreside power points,” said Jörgen Wrennfors, production development engineer at Gothenburg Port Authority.

"Doing so in an explosive environment is more complicated, and the Port of Gothenburg looks as if it will become the first port in the world to offer this option. The hope is that other ports will follow suit, creating a basis for a shoreside power standard in explosive environments."

The project will be partly financed by state funds totalling SEK 10.7 million ($1.26m) via emissions reduction initiative Klimatklivet.