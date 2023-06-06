EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Senior Associate in Denmark
Tuesday June 6, 2023
The group strategy team is located in Bunker Holding's Copenhagen and Middelfart offices. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a senior associate in its group strategy team in Denmark.
The firm is looking for candidates with experience in a similar position and a relevant educational background, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Tuesday.
The group strategy team is located in Bunker Holding's Copenhagen and Middelfart offices.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Project management, e.g., supporting workstreams w. strategy implementation
- Business analysis, e.g., competitive, market or internal performance
- Presentations & communication, e.g., strategic recommendations, action plans, status meetings
- Corporate development, e.g., creating business cases or GTM strategies for a new product
- Reporting, e.g., executive management reporting, strategic KPI tracking
