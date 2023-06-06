BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Senior Associate in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The group strategy team is located in Bunker Holding's Copenhagen and Middelfart offices. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a senior associate in its group strategy team in Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience in a similar position and a relevant educational background, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Tuesday.

The group strategy team is located in Bunker Holding's Copenhagen and Middelfart offices.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Project management, e.g., supporting workstreams w. strategy implementation

Business analysis, e.g., competitive, market or internal performance

Presentations & communication, e.g., strategic recommendations, action plans, status meetings

Corporate development, e.g., creating business cases or GTM strategies for a new product

Reporting, e.g., executive management reporting, strategic KPI tracking

For more information, click here.