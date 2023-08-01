Rotterdam Trials First Shore Power Connection for Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Samskip Innovator is being used to try out the new facility. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The RST Terminal at Rotterdam has launched a trial of a low-voltage shore power connection for boxships, the Dutch hub's first at a container terminal.

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals and shipping firm Samskip, in partnership with the Port of Rotterdam, have put the new installation into service, the port authority said in a statement on its website last week.

The trial is aiming to find out whether a low-voltage installation with a frequency of 50 Hz, rather than 60 Hz, is sufficient for use by short-sea vessels. The lower frequency delivers a substantial reduction in costs.

"The terminal has taken the responsibility of building the installation, and the Samskip Innovator vessel has been adapted to utilise this new power source," the Port of Rotterdam said in the statement.

"The Port of Rotterdam Authority is closely involved in the pilot and looking forward to the results.​

"This initiative marks the first-ever shore-based power installation at a container terminal in the Netherlands."

All container ships over 5,000 GT in size will be required to use shore power connections at berth from 2030 under EU regulations.