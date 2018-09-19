Barcelona Gas Conference has LNG Bunkering as Unofficial Theme

Barcelona: tapping into LNG bunkering (file image/pixabay)

Liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering is to feature strongly at the Gastech exhibition in Barcelona this week.

Marine editor Craig Jallal, who is reporting from the conference, says that LNG bunkering is the conference's unofficial theme.

The equipment required to deliver LNG as marine fuel is in place and its operation is well established within the gas industry. "It is just that the techniques have not been applied to shipping in any great number," Jallal said in LNG World Shipping.

In his view, gas bunkering will take the bunkering industry "to another level".

"LNG requires a completely different level of safey compared to traditional fuels. There can be no shortcuts when handling LNG," he added.

Traditional bunkering is not going to end, continued Jallal, but it will be "directly influenced, for the better, by the new fuel on the block".

Gastech runs from 17 to 20 September.