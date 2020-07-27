No Restart Date Yet for Cape Town Refinery After Explosion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices in Cape Town are rising. File Image / Pixabay

There is no end in sight yet for this month's shutdown of the Cape Town refinery after an explosion at the plant, according to its owner.

Glencore-owned Astron Energy told Reuters last week that it was still too early to say when the plant would reach full production again. The plant was shut down at the end of an extended planned maintenance programme on July 2 after an explosion and fire.

Astron is importing products to continue supply to its customers, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a company spokeswoman.

The shutdown has driven up bunker prices at Cape Town, according to Ship & Bunker pricing.

The premium for very low sulfur fuel oil at Cape Town over Durban's levels widened to $60.50/mt on Friday, up from $15.50/mt at the start of July.