Venice Looking into LNG Bunkering

Venice: LNG bunkering under consideration (file image/pixabay)

The north Italian port of Venice may get an liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering barge which would be based at the port's proposed LNG terminal.

Two companies, towing company Rimorchiatori Riuniti Panfido and the Northern Adriatic Sea Port Authority, have joined forces to look at the possibility of having a bunker barge in the port, according to trade news provider LNG World News.

Venice sees LNG demand reaching 873,000 metric tonnes per year by 2030 while a fifth of that demand is expected to come from marine transport.

Both projects, the LNG bunker barge and the LNG terminal, have financial support from the European Union.

LNG is seen by many as a viable alternative marine fuel to conventional fuel oil. The main constraint on its development is the limited fuelling infrastructure to deliver the fuel to ships.