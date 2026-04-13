BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Senior Trader in Istanbul

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday April 13, 2026

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Istanbul.

The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience, including P&L responsibility and a track record for portfolio growth, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop, manage, and grow a portfolio of shipowners, operators, charterers, and trading counterparties
  • Generate new business through proactive outreach, market intelligence, and structured client engagement
  • Convert enquiries into profitable, repeat business
  • Expand regional and international customer base in line with company growth strategy
  • Execute back-to-back physical bunker trades (HSFO, VLSFO, MGO, and alternative marine fuels where applicable)
  • Negotiate pricing, commercial terms, and contractual conditions to optimize margin while maintaining competitiveness
  • Monitor market trends, price movements, supply-demand dynamics, and regulatory developments
  • Structure transactions in alignment with company risk appetite and commercial objectives
  • Build and maintain long-term relationships with customers and suppliers
  • Provide professional advice on fuel grades, port availability, logistics, and regulatory considerations
  • Coordinate closely with operations teams, suppliers, brokers, and agents to ensure timely and efficient delivery
  • Proactively resolve operational issues and minimize claims exposure
  • Manage the full transaction lifecycle: enquiry, pricing, confirmation, nomination, delivery monitoring, and post-fixture follow-up
  • Ensure accuracy of documentation and trade data entry in internal trading and CRM systems
  • Maintain pipeline visibility and performance tracking
  • Conduct trading within approved credit limits and exposure thresholds
  • Liaise with Credit & Risk teams to monitor counterparty exposure and support receivables follow-up
  • Ensure compliance with internal policies, sanctions regulations, KYC requirements, and applicable laws
  • Escalate credit, operational, or compliance risks in a timely manner
  • Share market intelligence and customer insights across regional offices
  • Provide regular updates on trading performance, sales pipeline, and key KPIs
  • Contribute to regional expansion initiatives and strategic projects (new ports, alternative fuels, digital initiatives)

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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