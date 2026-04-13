EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Senior Trader in Istanbul
Monday April 13, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience. Image Credit: Oilmar
Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Istanbul.
The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience, including P&L responsibility and a track record for portfolio growth, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop, manage, and grow a portfolio of shipowners, operators, charterers, and trading counterparties
- Generate new business through proactive outreach, market intelligence, and structured client engagement
- Convert enquiries into profitable, repeat business
- Expand regional and international customer base in line with company growth strategy
- Execute back-to-back physical bunker trades (HSFO, VLSFO, MGO, and alternative marine fuels where applicable)
- Negotiate pricing, commercial terms, and contractual conditions to optimize margin while maintaining competitiveness
- Monitor market trends, price movements, supply-demand dynamics, and regulatory developments
- Structure transactions in alignment with company risk appetite and commercial objectives
- Build and maintain long-term relationships with customers and suppliers
- Provide professional advice on fuel grades, port availability, logistics, and regulatory considerations
- Coordinate closely with operations teams, suppliers, brokers, and agents to ensure timely and efficient delivery
- Proactively resolve operational issues and minimize claims exposure
- Manage the full transaction lifecycle: enquiry, pricing, confirmation, nomination, delivery monitoring, and post-fixture follow-up
- Ensure accuracy of documentation and trade data entry in internal trading and CRM systems
- Maintain pipeline visibility and performance tracking
- Conduct trading within approved credit limits and exposure thresholds
- Liaise with Credit & Risk teams to monitor counterparty exposure and support receivables follow-up
- Ensure compliance with internal policies, sanctions regulations, KYC requirements, and applicable laws
- Escalate credit, operational, or compliance risks in a timely manner
- Share market intelligence and customer insights across regional offices
- Provide regular updates on trading performance, sales pipeline, and key KPIs
- Contribute to regional expansion initiatives and strategic projects (new ports, alternative fuels, digital initiatives)
For more information, click here.