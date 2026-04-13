BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Senior Trader in Istanbul

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Istanbul.

The company is looking for candidates with at least six years of experience, including P&L responsibility and a track record for portfolio growth, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop, manage, and grow a portfolio of shipowners, operators, charterers, and trading counterparties

Generate new business through proactive outreach, market intelligence, and structured client engagement

Convert enquiries into profitable, repeat business

Expand regional and international customer base in line with company growth strategy

Execute back-to-back physical bunker trades (HSFO, VLSFO, MGO, and alternative marine fuels where applicable)

Negotiate pricing, commercial terms, and contractual conditions to optimize margin while maintaining competitiveness

Monitor market trends, price movements, supply-demand dynamics, and regulatory developments

Structure transactions in alignment with company risk appetite and commercial objectives

Build and maintain long-term relationships with customers and suppliers

Provide professional advice on fuel grades, port availability, logistics, and regulatory considerations

Coordinate closely with operations teams, suppliers, brokers, and agents to ensure timely and efficient delivery

Proactively resolve operational issues and minimize claims exposure

Manage the full transaction lifecycle: enquiry, pricing, confirmation, nomination, delivery monitoring, and post-fixture follow-up

Ensure accuracy of documentation and trade data entry in internal trading and CRM systems

Maintain pipeline visibility and performance tracking

Conduct trading within approved credit limits and exposure thresholds

Liaise with Credit & Risk teams to monitor counterparty exposure and support receivables follow-up

Ensure compliance with internal policies, sanctions regulations, KYC requirements, and applicable laws

Escalate credit, operational, or compliance risks in a timely manner

Share market intelligence and customer insights across regional offices

Provide regular updates on trading performance, sales pipeline, and key KPIs

Contribute to regional expansion initiatives and strategic projects (new ports, alternative fuels, digital initiatives)

For more information, click here.