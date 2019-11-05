Neste Starts VLSFO Supply in Bremerhaven, Germany

Neste starts VLSFO supply. Image Credit: Neste Corporation

Finland's Neste has started supply of its IMO2020 grade 0.50% sulfur VLSFO in Bremerhaven, Germany via a distribution and sales deal with BMT Bunker und Mineralöltransport GmbH.

"We are truly delighted that BMT is our marine fuel channel partner in Northwestern Europe. They share our passion for cleaner shipping and have the ability to distribute Neste Marine 0.5 to global shipping companies operating via Bremerhaven," says Sveta Ukkonen, Head of Marine Fuels and Services at Neste.

The product is manufactured with components from Neste's refinery in Porvoo, Finland.

The company announced its intentions to supply IMO2020 grade bunkers in Northwest Europe last August.