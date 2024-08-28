Galp Makes First HSFO Delivery After Resuming Supply in Portugal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Galp resumed HSFO supply in Portugal earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

Portuguese energy company Galp has made its first delivery of HSFO after resuming supply of the bunker grade earlier this month.

The firm bunkered the cruise ship Carnival Legend with HSFO at Lisbon on August 22, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Galp resumed HSFO supply in Portugal earlier this month, having stopped in the run-up to the IMO 2020 transition to focus on VLSFO.

"This product is available by barge in the ports of Lisbon, Sines and Setubal, and the delivery capacity is up to 5,800 mt per supply," the company said.

"In the port of Lisbon and Sines we can supply ships on a bunker-only basis."

HSFO demand is on the rise again with growing scrubber installations. Red Sea diversions are also increasing demand, with container ships being the most likely to take longer voyages around Africa to avoid Houthi attacks, and this segment being the most likely to have scrubbers equipped.

Galp sold a total of 350,000 mt of bunker fuels in the first half of 2024.