BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 28, 2025

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $612.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since January 15.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $512.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $797.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.42/bl to $77.08/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $598.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $547.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1.50/mt to $584/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5/mt to $576.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.66/bl from the previous session's close at $77.74/bl as of 7:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.97/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

