BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices fell at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $612.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since January 15.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2.50/mt to $512.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $797.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.42/bl to $77.08/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $1.50/mt to $598.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $547.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1.50/mt to $584/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5/mt to $576.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.66/bl from the previous session's close at $77.74/bl as of 7:37 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.97/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.