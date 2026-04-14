Global Fuel Supply Hires Head of Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

McDade previously worked for Sonan Bunkers Group in Oslo. Image Credit: Global Fuel Supply

Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply has hired a new head of operations.

Michelle McDade has joined Global Fuel Supply as head of operations in Oslo, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

McDade previously worked for Sonan Bunkers Group in Oslo from August 2017 to December 2025, serving most recently as head of operations.

"Based in Oslo, Michelle will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, working closely with the traders, suppliers and vessel operators to ensure smooth and reliable deliveries worldwide," Global Fuel Supply said.

"In a market where timing and coordination are critical, her focus will be on maintaining structured, efficient operations and seamless communication across all stakeholders."