Amon Maritime Launches Firm Targeting Ammonia-Powered Offshore Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is expecting the first ships to be delivered in 2025. Image Credit: Amon Maritime

Norway's Amon Maritime has launched a new firm with the aim of operating ammonia-powered offshore vessels.

The company's new subsidiary, Amon Offshore, has been set up to build, own and operate a fleet of ammonia-powered supply ships for the Norwegian Continental Shelf, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Ammonia bunkers for the fleet will be made available from a floating terminal operated by Azane Fuel Solutions, with the fuel itself being supplied by Yara Clean Ammonia.

The firm is expecting the first ships to be delivered in 2025.

"This is the next generation. We are combining new technologies with future requirements, enabling capabilities only available for newbuildings," André Risholm, CEO of Amon Maritime, said in the statement.

"Our vessels will be carbon free, future proof, and holistically designed for ammonia fuel from the ground up."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a large share of shipping's energy mix in future decades, but significant research and development work will need to be carried out first to address how to supply and store it safely at sea.