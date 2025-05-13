JR Shipping Makes Dry Cargo Comeback with Duo Vessel Orders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Dutch shipping firm has ordered two wind-assisted cargo vessels, marking its return to the dry cargo sector. Image Credit: JR Shipping

Dutch shipping firm JR Shipping Group has ordered two dry cargo vessels from India’s Chowgule and Company – marking its return to the dry bulk segment.

The two 8,500 DWT vessels will be equipped with diesel-electric propulsion systems along with a wind-assisted propulsion system, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

JR Shipping is currently focused on short sea services and operates a fleet of container feeder vessels and offshore supply ships, as per its website.

The newbuild order signals the company’s strategic return to the dry cargo market.

“This strategic move marks JR Shipping Group’s return to the dry cargo sector and aligns with our vision to grow as a progressive, full-service shipping group, delivering high-quality, reliable, and environmentally responsible shipping solutions to its partners and clients worldwide,” the firm said in the post.

The two vessels are part of a series developed in collaboration with Boomsma Shipping and Leonhardt & Blumberg, with deliveries scheduled for between 2027 and 2028.