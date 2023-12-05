Dan-Bunkering Appoints Global New Fuels Lead

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shiller has worked for Dan-Bunkering since January of this year as a new fuels and carbon trader. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed its first global new fuels lead.

James Shiller has been appointed global lead of new fuels as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Shiller has worked for Dan-Bunkering since January of this year as a new fuels and carbon trader, based in Cape Town. He previously worked as a bunker trader for Amoil from July 2019 to this year.

Amoil was merged into Dan-Bunkering at the start of this year.

"As our industry faces the challenges of reducing carbon emissions and embracing sustainable practices, we are witnessing a growing demand for alternative fuels," Mikkel Søholm Vestergaard, CCO of Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.

"Dan-Bunkering is committed to not only minimizing our environmental impact but also ensuring that our customers and suppliers have the guidance they need to explore, test, and validate the latest alternative fuel solutions and to comply with the regulations.

"In his role as the Global Lead of New Fuels, James will be instrumental in steering Dan-Bunkering towards achieving these commitments.

"His extensive knowledge of EU ETS and alternative fuels positions him as a key member in the company's efforts to drive sustainability in maritime energy solutions."