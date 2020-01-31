Rumoured Sale of OCM to Bunker Holding Downplayed

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is rumoured to be buying OCM. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Bunker Holding / OCM

Despite extensive market chatter to the contrary, there is no evidence to suggest OceanConnect Marine (OCM) has been purchased by Bunker Holding.

Multiple industry sources over the past week have asked Ship & Bunker whether there is any substance behind the rumour, with no indication of when it might happen or how the rumour started.

"It is our policy not to comment on market speculations or rumours," a spokeswoman for Bunker Holding told Ship & Bunker.

Similarly, OceanConnect says it has no comment to make on the matter.

Rumours of OCM having been sold are nothing new, with parent Glencore said to have been looking for a buyer ever since it took ownership of the firm as part of its 2014 acquisition of Chemoil. Bunker Holding has often been cast as the interested buyer.

Nothing official has ever emerged to support those rumours.

While the latest rumour seems to have generated substantially more market interest than those in the past, with some sources going as far as suggesting a sale price has even been agreed, the increased chatter could equally be the product of the current market lull for lunar new year.