O Bunkering Adds Port of Khasab to List of Physical Supply Locations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has been appointed as an official bunker supplier at the northern Omani port under a deal with Hutchison Ports Sohar. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier O Bunkering has added Oman's Port of Khasab to its list of physical supply locations.

The company has been appointed as an official bunker supplier at the northern Omani port under a deal with Hutchison Ports Sohar, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The port sees activity from ferries and cruise vessels as well as international cargo traffic.

"O Bunkering's appointment as an official bunker supplier at the Port of Khasab reflects our commitment to the growth and diversification of Oman's maritime industry," Ali Al-Shibani, CEO of O Bunkering, said in a press release.

"This strategic move not only strengthens our footprint in the region but also enhances the port's competitiveness."