EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Netherlands
Wednesday December 11, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with proven bunker surveying experience and excellent Dutch and English. Image Credit: VPS
Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in the Netherlands.
The company is looking for candidates with proven bunker surveying experience and excellent Dutch and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Performing and reporting bunker quantity measurements of fuel for ships.
- Taking samples for both BQS and FQT (Fuel Quality Testing) for fuel quality testing by the laboratory.
- You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the VPS Code of Practice.
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.