BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Oilmar's office in Dubai. Image Credit: Oilmar

Oilmar DMCC, the marine fuels unit of Oilmar Shipping & Chartering, is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates that can manage a profitable book with a consistent performance, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading

Canvassing and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers

Leveraging the existing team for supply sources

Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments

Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades

Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients

Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades

Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via Excel and company ERP

Achieving KPIs and monthly targets

