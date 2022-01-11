EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Tuesday January 11, 2022
The successful candidate will join Oilmar's office in Dubai. Image Credit: Oilmar
Oilmar DMCC, the marine fuels unit of Oilmar Shipping & Chartering, is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The firm is looking for candidates that can manage a profitable book with a consistent performance, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading
- Canvassing and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers
- Leveraging the existing team for supply sources
- Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments
- Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades
- Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients
- Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades
- Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via Excel and company ERP
- Achieving KPIs and monthly targets
