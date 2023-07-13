Mabanaft Storage Plans Fit Ammonia's Marine Potential

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg: preparing for ammonia. File Image / Pixabay.

German tank storage firm Mabanaft has signalled its interest alternative marine fuels with moves to build an ammonia import terminal at Hamburg.

The company has said that it has presented plans to the relevant local authorities.

The project includes "building a tank for storing liquid ammonia at Mabanaft's existing Blumensand Tank Terminal in the Port of Hamburg", according to a company statement.

Building an ammonia import terminal is a first step towards a terminal for sustainable hydrogen products that will allow Hamburg to import large amounts of climate-friendly energy, Mabanaft executive Volker Ebeling said.

Ammonia is seen by shipping as a greener alternative to oil-derived bunker fuel products.

Ammonia could start being imported via the terminal by the end of 2026. Under current plans, it would be converted into hydrogen using hydrogen production units as well as being sold as bunker fuel, according to the company.