Port of Barcelona Positions Itself as Hub for LNG and Other Alternative Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell's chartered LNG bunker delivery vessel the Haugesand Knutsen has been based at Barcelona since the start of this year. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Barcelona in Spain is seeking to position itself as a potential bunkering hub for LNG and other alternative bunker fuels.

Barcelona saw 26,400 m3 of LNG bunker sales in 32 operations last year, down by 59.4% from the 65,000 m3 of sales in 236 operations the previous year, the port authority said on its PierNext information site last week.

LNG bunker sales declined sharply around the world last year after the war in Ukraine caused natural gas prices to surge.

Shell's chartered LNG bunker delivery vessel the Haugesand Knutsen has been based at Barcelona since the start of this year.

"This and other advances will help to consolidate the port of Barcelona as an LNG bunkering hub in the Mediterranean," Daniel Ruiz, an environmental technician at the Port of Barcelona, said in the statement.

"Furthermore, our wish is that in the future it will also be consolidated as a bunkering hub for the new zero-carbon fuels."