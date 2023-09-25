Russia Plans to Exclude Bunker Fuel From Oil Products Export Ban

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The temporary halt is aimed at stabilising fuel prices in Russia's domestic market. File Image / Pixabay

Russia's government is planning to exclude bunker fuel from its halt of refined product exports announced last week.

The country's energy ministry has prepared draft amendments excluding bunker fuel, gasoils and some middle distillates from the export ban announced last week, news agency Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing ministry documents.

The amendments would need to be approved by the government before coming into force.

Last week the Russian government announced it would be temporarily halting exports of diesel and gasoline in a bid to stabilise domestic prices.

The country exports about 1 million b/d of these products, and a complete halt in these shipments would add considerable pressure to the already tight global market for middle distillates.