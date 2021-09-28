Fujairah: Fuel oil Storage Project on Track

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Storage: second phase complete. File Image Pixabay.

Brooge Energy's fuel oil storage plans at the United Arab Emirates bunkering hub of Fujairah have reached the second phase.

The company's move to increase capacity at the port was first mooted August. The first phase comprised 400,000 cubic meters; the second phase 600,000 cu m.

The facility is able to store fuel oil and clean products, according to price reporting agency SP Global Platts.

The 1m cu m of storage space available has already been taken, the report said.

Stage three of the project includes a 25,000 barrels a day (b/d) modular refinery and a 180,000 b/d plant to be built at the Middle Eastern port.