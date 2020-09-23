Shipping Company Oilmar Launches Bunker Trading Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oilmar is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Dubai-based Oilmar Shipping & Chartering has launched a new bunker trading unit, the company said Wednesday.

The bunker unit started trading on September 15 under the name Oilmar DMCC, the company said in an emailed statement.

"Oilmar plans to expand the Dubai office in the start and eventually expand to other parts of the world in coming months," the company said.

"Customer Credit Control of the bunker trading team has been assigned to qualified experts of risk management and credit insurance is also in place to cope with bunker industry credit exposure."

At the start the company plans to cover the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Black Sea, the Russian Far East, the Mediterranean, ARA and the English Channel, it said.

Contact details for Oilmar DMCC are as follows:

bunkers@oilmarshipping.com

Office : 2705 & 2706, Indigo Icon Tower, JLT

P.O. Box: 487183, Dubai - UAE

Tel: +971 4 443 08 19

Fax: +971 4 422 67 61