Dan-Bunkering Hires Three Fuel Suppliers in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Emil Børresen, Tobias Dalgård Vester and Markus Sleman Andersen have joined Dan-Bunkering Europe as fuel suppliers. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired three new fuel suppliers in Europe.

Emil Børresen, Tobias Dalgård Vester and Markus Sleman Andersen have joined Dan-Bunkering Europe as fuel suppliers, the company said in a statement on its website.

Emil Børresen and Tobias Dalgård Vester will join the firm's Copenhagen office, while Markus Sleman Andersen will be based in Middelfart.

"We are delighted to welcome Emil, Tobias, and Markus to Dan-Bunkering Europe," Michel Dominique Thomsen, commercial director at Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.

"They all bring vast commercial experience from their previous jobs, which will enhance their roles as fuel suppliers.

"We are confident that they will all create great value to our organization and our business partners."