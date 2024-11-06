Delegates Gather for IBIA Annual Convention in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA expects to host more than 250 delegates at the Marriott Hotel Athens on Wednesday and Thursday for its 2024 annual convention. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Delegates are gathering for industry body IBIA's annual convention for 2024, being held in Athens this year.

IBIA expects to host more than 250 delegates at the Marriott Hotel Athens on Wednesday and Thursday for its 2024 annual convention. The event changes location every year, with 2023's iteration hosted in Dubai and 2022's in Houston.

Speakers this year include Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs Christos Stylianides, TFG Marine's Kenneth Dam and Bunker Holding CEO Keld Demant. IBIA's executive chairman, Alexander Prokopakis, and its chairman, Constantinos Capetanakis, will deliver opening remarks from 9:30 AM local time.

The main conference was preceded by training courses on November 4-5 and a welcome reception on the evening of November 5.