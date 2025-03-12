Captain of North Sea Crash Container Ship Arrested: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The allision took place off the coast of East Yorkshire in the UK. File Image / Pixabay

The captain of a container ship that allided with a tanker in the North Sea on Monday has reportedly been arrested.

The captain - a 59-year-old Russian national - has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, UK broadcaster Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The US-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate and the Portuguese-flagged container ship Solong allided at 9:48 AM UK time on Monday, causing fires on both vessels.

The allision took place off the coast of East Yorkshire in the UK.

The Stena Immaculate was carrying a jet fuel cargo from Agio Theodoroi to Hull. The Solong was on a voyage from Grangemouth to Rotterdam.

The Stena Immaculate is reported to have been anchored at the time of the incident.

All but one of the two vessels' crew have been recovered.