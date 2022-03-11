Portable Containerised LNG Fuel System Gets AIP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG portable system. Image Credit / Newport Shipping.

An alternative way of bunkering liquified natural gas compared to traditional LNG bunkering methods has got the go ahead for further development.

The containerised fuel system is suitable for LNG-fuelled new builds or retrofits on box ships according to its developers, Marine Service GmbH and Newport Shipping.

The system has been given approval in principle by class society Bureau Veritas, Newport Shipping said.

Managing director of Newport Shipping, Ingmar Loges, said the shipping industry "needs alternatives" for fuel and "the containerized LNG concept provides an answer".

The idea behind the fuel system is for the container to be stowed in a safe area on deck.

"As LNG containers are portable, the total number of containers can be optimised according to the owners' requirements," the company said.

When a ship is in port, the empty containers can be taken out and replaced by new filled ones, the firm added.