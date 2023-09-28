Mozambique Sees Increased Bunker Demand Following Algoa Bay Supply Outage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CPG Bunkering's fleet in Mozambique consists of the floating storage tanker Deniz Sultan and the delivery vessels CPG Alix, CPG Zoe, Marine Excellence and CPG Iska. Image Credit: CPG Bunkering

The bunker market in Mozambique has seen increased demand this month following supply at South Africa's Algoa Bay being all but shut down over a tax dispute.

Demand has increased both at Maputo and Nacala in Mozambique, Sam Bolimowski, a trader at Mozambique physical supplier CPG Bunkering, told Ship & Bunker this week.

The three major suppliers at Algoa Bay -- TFG Marine, Minerva Bunkering and BP -- have all had bunker delivery vessels detained by the South African Revenue Service this month, all but shutting down supply at the port. Algoa Bay is South Africa's largest bunkering location, with an estimated 50,000-100,000 mt/month of sales.

"We saw an uptick in enquiries over the usual number in both Maputo and Nacala," Bolimowski said.

"Maputo has been receiving enquiries from vessels in and passing South Africa given the situation.

"Particularly Nacala, which continues to grow as a significant bunker only location in East Africa."

