AIDA Cruises Seeks Carbon-Neutral Ship by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company sees taking on LNG bunkering as a step towards carbon-neutral shipping. Image Credit: AIDA Cruises

Germany's AIDA Cruises is seeking to bring a carbon-neutral ship into its fleet by 2030.

The company has already commissioned an LNG-fuelled ship, and plans to start testing battery power and fuel cells on board one of its ships next year, AIDA said in a statement on its website.

"We have been pursuing the long-term goal of emission-neutral cruises for many years," the company said.

"In addition to the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG), we are already researching the use of emission-neutral fuels, e.g. from renewable energies.

"We are committed to the further expansion of the shore power supply, not only in Hamburg, Rostock and Kiel, but also in other destinations."

The company expects to take delivery of its second gas-powered cruise ship next year.